DES MOINES - Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 739 additional positive cases for a total of 7,884 positive cases. There have been an additional 2,186 negative tests for a total of 37,708 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

In Dallas County, 90 new cases were reported, bringing the total number up to 408. Overall, 98 have recovered and 1,200 have been tested in the county.

According to IDPH, an additional 8 deaths were also reported, 345 are currently hospitalized, and 2,899 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 69 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 8 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Linn County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years) Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+) Polk County, 2 elderly adults (81+) Scott County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.