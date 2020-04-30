A Nebraska State Trooper has been treated and released from the hospital after his cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln April 29.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 A.M. on O Street in Lincoln. The trooper was traveling westbound on O Street. A Honda Fit was traveling eastbound. The Honda attempted to turn northbound onto 46th street and collided with the NSP cruiser.

Two medical professionals were nearby when the crash occurred and were able to quickly provide aid to the Honda driver. The trooper was able to get out of his cruiser and assist as those bystanders attended to the other driver.

The trooper was then transported by another trooper to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with injuries to his hand. He was treated for multiple broken bones in his hand and has been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance to Bryan Medical Center West Campus with serious injuries. Those injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

NSP has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash. That investigation is ongoing. The trooper’s cruiser was totaled in the crash.