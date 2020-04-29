Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division and Patrol Division will distribute 100,000 surgical masks to truck drivers over the next two days at several locations.

The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NSP is working with the Nebraska Trucking Association, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service on the distribution efforts. Nebraska is one of eight states working with federal agencies as part of this program.

“Our partners in the trucking industry have done heroic work over the last several weeks to keep American’s grocery store shelves stocked and transport critical supplies all over the country to help in the fight against COVID-19,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement. “Our troopers are proud to be part of this effort to keep those drivers safe.”

The masks will be distributed at eight locations on Wednesday, April 29, and nine locations on Thursday, April 30. Those locations are:

Wednesday, April 29

Location Roadway / Mile Marker Time Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale

I-80 MM 415 EB

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Waverly WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 30

Location Roadway / Mile Marker Time Goehner Truck Parking Area I-80 MM 375 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale I-80 MM 415 EB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wavery WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.