U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and an outspoken China hawk, issued the following statement regarding the administration’s new rules designed to prevent China’s so-called private sector from buying American technology and then rerouting it for Chinese military use.



“This rule is grounded in two basic truths: Modern war is high tech and China’s so-called ‘private sector’ is fake. Chairman Xi has erased any daylight between China’s businesses and the communist party’s military. We didn’t win the Cold War by selling cruise missiles to the Soviets, and we’re not going to beat China by selling semiconductors to the People’s Liberation Army. These rules are long overdue.”