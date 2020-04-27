Iowa man accused of pandemic price gouging

ORANGE CITY — Iowa’s attorney general took court action Friday to stop an Orange City man from selling items online after he was accused of price gouging in selling toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting products on eBay.

The petition filed against Michael Evan Noteboom is the first of its kind in Iowa. It asks a judge to order a temporary and a permanent injunction to stop Noteboom from selling household merchandise on any platform and seeks restitution and civil penalties.

Noteboom, 53, had an eBay account known as mn65. Court records show he has several past convictions, including felony drug possession.

“Our office has warned the defendant repeatedly to stop his activity,” Attorney General Tom Miller said in a statement. “Through news reports, public service announcements and other notices, our office has informed sellers and the public that we will not hesitate to protect consumers from price gouging.”

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division has received 470 reports of price gouging, including 285 formal complaints, since COVID-19 prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to declare a public health emergency.

Any business or individual found in violation of Iowa’s price-gouging rule could face civil penalties of up to $40,000 under Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act.

Des Moines Register

Legislative leaders extend session suspension until mid-May

DES MOINES — Iowa legislative leaders said Monday they would not resume this year's legislative session until after May 15.

The Iowa Legislative Council will meet by telephone this week to vote on the continued suspension of the session. The date and time for the meeting wasn't immediately set.

The council, which makes rules when the legislative body isn't in session, voted on April 9 to continue the suspension until the end of April as concerns remained over the increasing number of coronavirus cases. Legislators initially suspended the session in March through mid-April.

House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said they support Gov. Kim Reynolds in her plan to loosen social distancing restrictions for restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and certain other retail establishments in 77 counties on May 1. She's also allowing religious and spiritual gatherings statewide to resume as long as hosts implement reasonable public health measures.

Senate Democratic leader Janet Petersen said with positive cases still increasing it's not the time to reopen segments of the economy.

The Associated Press

Iowa's universities plan to bring back students in fall

DES MOINES — Iowa's three major public universities are planning to resume in-person classes in the fall, but they are still working out the details of what that would look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said the schools will follow state and federal health guidelines as they develop plans to bring thousands of students back to the campuses of the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and Northern Iowa University.

Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said specific plans for the fall semester will be shared as they are developed.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the school is taking a cautious approach to planning for the fall.

"The situation is, of course, extremely fluid, and the specific steps we will need to implement have yet to be determined. … And like each of you, UI leadership is trying to figure out exactly when it will be safe and appropriate to return to 'normal,'" he said.

Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said in a letter to faculty and staff last week that the school is facing more than $80 million in losses and additional expenses since April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That total includes nearly $17 million in refunds to students and families for housing, dining and other fees.

Wintersteen said she will continue to prioritize the health of students, faculty and staff as plans for the fall are developed.

"Preparing for fall will require new and creative approaches to how we support our mission and campus operations," she said, "especially in considering the best alternatives available if our planning efforts are impacted by external factors beyond our control."

The Associated Press