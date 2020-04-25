With fewer people willing to house would-be couch surfers due to concerns about coronavirus exposure, Transitions DMC is doing its best to keep as many of Burlington’s homeless with a roof over their head as possible.

There is no official count on how many people are homeless in Burlington, but according to data collected by Burlington schools, at least 146 children are homeless, at risk of eviction or living with someone other than their parent or guardian on any given day.

People in such situations often are able to find temporary shelter through couch surfing or remain on the streets, but due to COVID-19 concerns, those options no longer are viable.

Craig Fenton, founder of Transitions DMC, said it is not uncommon for places to send their homeless elsewhere, and with Burlington being at the end of a bus line, it has become is a common destination for homeless people previously living along that line.

As a result, Transitions has been providing shelter for individuals who show up at the Burlington bus station with no place to go in the form of hotel and motel rooms at Quality Inn and Super 8.

Marti Boal, who owns the Quality Inn, said Fenton approached her in mid-March, asking her to temporarily house six Transitions clients in her motel. Boal said that at $50 per night per room, she can keep paying her stuff and keep the lights on.

“They can't just do it for free,” Fenton explained.

The number of those being housed is about 25 people per day at a daily cost to Transitions of more than $1,200 per day.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Transitions must house each individual separately. Fenton said even if the Transitions DMC shelter were open, it would be unable to house so many people while still keeping them separate.

Without money to keep going, Fenton wasn’t sure how much longer Transitions would be able to continue to provide housing.

He wanted to continue to help those in need, but Transitions already had to stop taking on new clients to ensure the organizations future. There also had been talk of cutting back on the number of hotel rooms for which the organization pays as the Transitions DMC Board of Directors seeks to keep the nonprofit afloat.

Staying afloat

Last week, however, the non-profit received some much needed help in the form of a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Des Moines County’s Wilson Family Foundation Endowment, build community endowments, be a resource for a broad range of community needs and to assist donors by offering a variety of giving options.

Thae grant will cover a total of 200 individual nights in a hotel or motel. Dennis Wilson, fund owner and Treasurer/Director at the Community Foundation of Des Moines County, explained that it not only an important cause in the community, but one that is a cause close to his heart.

“I grew up with a single mother, I know what it is like to fall on hard times,” Wilson said.

While the $10,000 would be sufficient to keep the program going for about 10 days, additional help wasn't far away.

A public health concern

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has offered grants to local communities needing a place to house their homeless to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, Transitions would have needed a local match to be able to receive the grant, the amount of which has not yet been decided. Localities must match 15% of what the federal government pays. The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors stepped up to plate to provide the local match.

“This is a public health concern right now,” supervisor Tim Broeker told The Hawk Eye.

Broeker and Emergency Management Director Gina Hardin said the exact details of how and when this money will be dispersed is unknown. However, the money will come in eventually.

Compounding the problem

Fenton believes closures and fears caused by the coronavirus pandemic is driving up Burlington’s homeless population as well as leaving them with fewer places to stay.

Burlington typically has a network of people willing to take in the homeless in exchange for a few bucks, but Fenton said this practice has largely stopped due to COVID-19 concerns.

Another contributing factor to the increase Fenton is seeing is how misdemeanor crimes are being handled. In an effort to lower the Des Moines County jail’s population and therefore decrease the risk of exposing correctional staff and inmates to the coronavirus, misdemeanor crimes, such as trespassing or petty thefts, that otherwise would have meant a night in jail now result in a citation.

Fenton said that isn’t necessarily a problem, save for the fact people who might ordinarily be in jail now need a place to sleep.

“This shows you that some of our jail problems are actually social problems,” Fenton said.

Fenton said instead of officers taking these people to jail, they are issuing citations and taking people to Quality Inn for a place to stay.

Fenton said Transitions will continue to do what it can with the resources it has available.

Seeking a permanent solution

The organization is working to get residents into more permanent housing. Several clients are working jobs and have the money to put down a deposit and pay first month’s rent for an apartment, but some have felony records, which makes finding housing difficult. Fenton said there is a shortage of landlords who are willing to take in clients with felonies or drug problems and, largely because of the Burlington Residential Correctional Facility, an overabundance of those with a need for such landlords.

Fenton also said the DMC Transitions homeless shelter is just a few weeks away from being able to open with just some minor ductwork, painting, and other smaller projects that need still be completed.

Those wanting to donate to Transitions DMC can reach out to the organization on Facebook.