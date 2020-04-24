Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS) continues to serve the vulnerable of southern Nebraska.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, CSS announced today that $200,000 will be released to help the poor and vulnerable in southern Nebraska, specifically to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic needing help with rent, utilities, food and cash assistance.

“Jesus Christ Himself was born into poverty without a home, resources, or adequate shelter,” stated CSS Executive Director Rev. Justin Fulton.

“We know people need help staying in their apartments, keeping their electricity on, and keeping food on the table. We are honored to help out with this $200,000 and hopeful the community might consider joining us to help out with more,” he said.

Applicants near the four CSS outreach offices may call at the below numbers to begin the application and screening process specifically for emergency cash assistance.

CSS services all counties south of the Platte River in Nebraska through offices in Lincoln, Hastings, Imperial, and Auburn.

The Lincoln Center takes calls every Monday at 9 a.m. at (402) 327-6211.

The Hastings Center takes calls at (402) 463-2112 during business hours only: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday.

The Imperial Center takes calls at (402) 327-6299 during daytime hours (Mountain Time) to request emergency cash assistance.

The Auburn Center takes calls at (402) 327-6242 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to request emergency cash assistance.

CSS has also been serving during the COVID-19 pandemic in these ways:

Food Distribution: Staff and volunteers are preparing pre-packed pantries in our Lincoln, Hastings, and Auburn locations.

Clients pick up pantries at our locations and we have been coordinating delivery options for elderly homebound individuals in Lincoln.

Emergency Cash Assistance: CSS continues to provide cash assistance to those struggling to pay rent, utilities, car repairs, and more.

Offices in Imperial, Hastings, and Lincoln have been taking Emergency Cash Assistance Calls.

Personal Care Items: We provide diapers, baby formula, personal care items, and more to walk-in clients at our outreach centers.

Telehealth Counseling: We provide psychologists and mental health professionals statewide via telehealth for those dealing with anxiety, loneliness, depression and more at our Immaculate Heart of Mary Counseling Center.

Please visit CSS online at www.cssisus.org to make a monetary donation and to view services and hours at all four of our outreach locations in Lincoln, Hastings, Auburn and Imperial.

Monetary donations are also possible by calling Michelle Birkel at 402-327-6235.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, founded in 1932, is the charitable arm of the Diocese of Lincoln, serving all individuals regardless of faith in the southern third of Nebraska.

Our services cover 24,000 square miles and touch the lives of nearly 30,000 people annually.

Catholic Social Services provides food pantry services; emergency services, which includes rent and utility assistance; disaster relief; refugee and immigration services; St. Gianna Women’s Homes (a program for women and their children escaping violence and domestic abuse); and a Clinical/ Family Counseling program, which provides psychological services.

More information about the mission and agency can be found at www.cssisus.org.