Crapo Park will be quiet in June, as the Burlington Municipal Band Foundation board has voted to cancel that month's concerts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We will really miss playing for our loyal audience. It just won't seem like summer," said Jim Priebe, the foundation's president and a 50-plus-year band member and director who plays the trombone.

The board will make a decision about July’s concerts at its next meeting, Priebe said.

The Muni Band's free, weekly summer concert series at the park's band shell are on Sunday nights through the first week of August, and the June concerts include the very popular "Teddy Bear’s Picnic.“ The board has not yet determined if it will reschedule that concert.

COVID-19 also has disrupted the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s schedule. The Masterworks Series concerts set for Saturday and Sunday in Burlington, Mount Pleasant and Ottumwa, are postponed with new dates yet to be determined. SEISO officials had not as of Thursday announced the status of its annual Symphonic Blast concert and fireworks that it holds every July in Crapo Park.

Priebe said he wants people to know the Muni Band ― which goes all the way back to the 1920's, and now depends on private donations ― has definite plans to return.

Selections from past Muni Band concerts can be found on the Burlington Municipal Band Facebook page, and concerts are archived at muniband.homestead.com

Historic photos of the band also are posted there.