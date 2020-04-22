The Nebraska State Colleges are proud to be a part of the statewide COVID-19 response by providing resources to support our rural communities during this challenging time. Chadron State, Peru State, and Wayne State Colleges will provide residence hall rooms for individuals who need to quarantine, isolate, or convalesce during the COVID-19 pandemic if called upon by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“As a community partner for rural Nebraska and the state as a whole, we believe it is important to offer our colleges’ resources to serve the people of Nebraska during this public health crisis,” said Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System.

There are no COVID-19 quarantined individuals currently being housed at the Colleges, and there is no immediate need for these rooms. The health and safety of our students, staff, and faculty are very important to us. The residence hall rooms designated for use during the pandemic would be completely separate from any students who remain on campus. If this plan is implemented, each College will work in cooperation with DHHS and NEMA to take steps to ensure safety measures are in place. The Nebraska State Colleges will continue to be a strong community partner as the entire state works to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.