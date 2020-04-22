Six additional deaths related to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday, April 21.

Three deaths were in Hall County. They were men in their 70s and 90s, and a woman in her 70s - https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov .

One was a Seward County woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions - http://www.fourcorners.ne.gov/first-covid-19-related-death-in-seward-county-additional-york-county-case .

South Heartland District Health Department announced the death of an Adams County woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions - https://www.facebook.com/South-Heartland-District-Health-Department-105394269498242/

One death was in Douglas County. Douglas County Health Department also reported additional deaths that are not yet reflected on the DHHS dashboard.

Local health departments are reporting deaths and cases in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and deaths or cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

A death included in the DHHS news release on Saturday was erroneously reported into the electronic tracking system. It was removed from the total count.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 38, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The April 21 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,722. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.