Two days after receiving the okay from the Nebraska City City Council to proceed with an adapted parade for the 2020 Arbor Day weekend, Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce is calling a halt to the plans.

“We’ve been working under the current guidelines to create a safe environment for Nebraska City residents to still celebrate Arbor Day,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make this happen.”

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Commissioners heard NCTC’s adapted plan for the Saturday event, which was for the parade entrants to be parked in place along the sides of Central Avenue and for the parade- goers to drive by in their vehicles. The plan would eliminate the typical crowds found at normal parades. After much discussion, the Commissioners voted to approve the event and appointed NCTC staff to work with police and city officials, including the street department and the City Administrator, to work out details.

“The more we talked about the logistics of the event, the more we realized it was going to be too difficult for us to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Allgood said. “Our main goal for doing this event was to boost the morale of our community and showcase some of our local businesses.”

Nearly all of Nebraska City’s usual Arbor Day events have been cancelled or postponed this year, including the Progressive Dinner, the Home, Craft, and Garden Market, and the Nebraska Bloody Mary State Championship. The annual Children’s Program morphed into a video link that local teachers shared with their students, the Commemorative Tree Planting will be done as a Facebook Live event on Friday, April 24, and the 5K/10K Fun Run & Walk is a virtual event.

NCTC staff is already working on the 2021 Arbor Day Celebration, which will be the 150th Arbor Day.