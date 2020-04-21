Lourdes Central Catholic has released the total funds raised from its annual Lourdes Event fund-raiser, which was a completely online event this year, thanks to the COVID-19 emergency.

"This year our goal for the 2020 Lourdes Event was to raise $100,000," said Megan Brehm, LCC events and communcations coordinator. "Despite the uncertain times and challenges facing families today, the Lourdes Event raised $72,347, along with $9,240 donated to the Fund-a-Need locker project. The funds generated highlight the loyalty and generosity of the Lourdes Central Catholic family now more than ever."

Brehm said 11 lockers still need sponsors. Contact the school at 402-873-6154 or visit https://www.lourdescentralcatholic.org/lourdes-event.html for more information on sponsorship opportunities.