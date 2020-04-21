The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund has organized a weekly cruise on Central Avenue on Saturday nights.

According to the foundation's Facebook page, "It was beautiful weather for Saturday night cruising in Nebraska City! As always, cruising began at 7 p.m. By 7:30, cars were lined up on Central Ave. from 1st Street to 18th Street. The cars were joined by people on the sidewalks waving and smiling. A hippo in a tutu and a man in a kilt added to the fun. The cruising lasted well into the night."

Everyone was showing their support for the health care workers, police, firefighters and medics who continue to work hard keeping us safe in Nebraska City during this health crisis.

Be sure to join NCCFF again for cruising next Saturday at 7 p.m. Come join in the fun!