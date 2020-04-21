The Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday, April 20, that five additional Nebraskans have succumbed to COVID-19 and one new county has seen its first case.

The Central District Health Department reported three deaths: one on April 17 of a Hamilton County female in her 60s, and two on April 19, a Hall County female in her 80s and a Hall County male in his 60s. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov

Douglas County reported two deaths: those of a man in his 40s and a man in his 70s. Both men had underlying health issues. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to date is 33, according to the DHHS data dashboard.

Dixon County has also seen its first case of COVID-19.

The April 20 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,648. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting cases and deaths in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and cases and deaths reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.