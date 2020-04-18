The April 17 state case total, as of 5:42 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,138. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting cases and deaths in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and cases and deaths reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.