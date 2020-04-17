Requests to vote by mail continue to arrive at the Otoe County Clerk’s Office, where about 2,900 requests have already been processed, according to Otoe County Clerk Jennifer Bassinger.

Bassinger said the total county turnout for the 2018 primary election was 3,012.

Current plans call for the polls across Otoe County to be open on Tuesday, May 12, for in-person voting.

Mail-in ballots are due at the County Clerk’s office before the 8 p.m. close of polls on Election Day.

Statewide, more than 140,000 mail-in ballots have already been sent to Nebraska voters, according to Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

For comparison, 296,000 voters cast ballots in the 2018 Nebraska primary.



