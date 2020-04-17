The four archery paddlefish permits remaining after the draw will go on sale to Nebraska residents starting April 20 at 1 p.m. Central Time.

A person must be 12 years old by June 1 to buy an archery paddlefish permit, which costs $33. A person may have no more than two archery paddlefish permits per year: one earned via application and one bought over the counter. Permits and their accompanying tags are not transferable. Anyone fishing with an archery paddlefish permit also must have a valid Nebraska fish permit.

The 2020 archery paddlefish season is June 1-30. To buy a permit, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.