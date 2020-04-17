Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Thursday, April 16, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 24, according to the agency's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Two deaths were reported in Gage County. Both were residents of an assisted living facility. The first resident was a female in her 80s. The second was a male in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions. https://www.facebook.com/PHSHealthDept

Douglas County saw its eighth death, that of a man in his 70s with multiple underlying health conditions. https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/

The East Central Public Health Department announced that an individual in Nance County has been diagnosed with the virus, marking that county's first case - https://www.facebook.com/ecdhd/ .

The April 16 state case total, as of 5:40 pm Central Daylight Time, is 1,066. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. Local health departments are reporting cases and deaths in their jurisdictions. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS dashboard data and cases and deaths reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.