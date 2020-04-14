Three Rivers Public Health Department (www.threeriverspublichealth.org ) reported the first COVID-19 related death in Washington County Monday,April 13, that of a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. That brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 18, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The April 13 state case total, as of 6:30 pm Central Daylight Time, is 871. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that updates the state's COVID-19 case totals daily. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.