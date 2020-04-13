Warren Murrell of Lincoln won $54,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery.

Murrell purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s General Store #2724 at 3003 North 70th Street in Lincoln. The winning ticket contained one quick pick play with the winning numbers 04, 06, 16, 35 and 38 from the April 10 drawing.

Murrell said he plays Pick 5 every once in a while, but said his brother plays almost daily. In fact, he said, a few years ago, his brother won a jackpot from the Nebraska Lottery.

“Mine was bigger though,” he said.

Murrell said he’s planning on paying off his RV and putting in a “man shed” in the backyard of the house he recently bought.

“Winner, winner, chicken dinner,” Murrel said, holding his $54,000 check high.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

