The Nebraska City City Council will host a special virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 13, as a follow-up to the NC Board of Health meeting on the COVID-19 emergency.

Agenda items will include approval of the April 6 meeting minutes and discussion/action regarding a status update on the COVID-19 emergency in Nebraska City.

The meeting will take place via the Zoom platform. Those wishing to attend may log in at https://zoom.us/j/263616160 prior to the 6 p.m. start time. No physical meeting will take place.