On April 8, the Nebraska City Board of Health passed a directed health measure (DHM) for the city of Nebraska City that will close any business that is unable to safely conduct business while maintaining the recommended six-foot social distancing space to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses such as hair salons can be open to sell product, said Mayor Bryan Bequette, but they cannot see clients.

Bequette said the board decided to enact the DHM after Lincoln and Omaha enacted strict DHMs of their own, which caused people seeing personal care services to consider visiting Nebraska City.

He and other board members want to keep Nebraska Citians as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19.

The new DHM is effective at 12:01 a.m. tomorrow (April 9). The board plans to distribute the DHM to affected businesses starting tomorrow.

Violating the Nebraska City DHM is considering a Class III misdemeanor, said City Attorney Drew Graham, and is punishable by a fine up to $500, jail time up to 90 days, or a combination of both.