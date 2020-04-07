Sister Mary Angela Matthews, 90, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died April 5, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 70th year of religious life. She was a native of Hardinsburg, Ky.

She taught at St. Joseph School in Paul from 1952-54 and 1958-64, serving as principal from 1961-64. She also ministered in Kentucky and New Mexico.

Survivors include the members of her religious community and nieces and nephews.

In compliance with health and public safety directives the wake and funeral will be private. The wake service is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.

Donations in memory of Sister Mary Angela may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.