Otoe County voters should be receiving an early voting application in the mail soon.

Ballots will begin being mailed out this week. May 1 is the last day to request a ballot be mailed to voters. Voters must have the ballot returned to the Otoe County Courthouse by 8 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 12, the date of the Nebraska Primary Elections.

Voters can check the status of their ballot by visiting www.ne.gov/go/votercheck.