In an attempt to expedite COVID-19 results at the State Hygienic Lab, which is located at the University of Iowa, Iowa State’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory is lending a helping hand.

The Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory shared its instruments, extraction techniques and reagents needed to allow the hygienic lab to run more tests simultaneously. Since then, there has been an apparent increase in the amount of tests ran per day, officials said.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Governor Reynolds, (Iowa Economic Development Authority) and Iowa State for helping us supplement our equipment inventory,” Mike Pentella, director of the State Hygienic Laboratory told Iowa State’s News Service. “With our staff working around the clock, this will allow us to deliver results for more tests more quickly, allowing for the best possible outcomes for Iowans.”

And so far the process has been efficient for all sides involved.

“(The process has) been a very practical, expedited, and productive means for our laboratory to play a role in enhancing the COVID-19 (polymerize chain reaction) capacities in Iowa,” Rodger Main, professor and director of operations of the VDL, told the Tribune.

These PCR testing applications are commonly used throughout the VDL routinely as it supports the health and well-being of the United State’s animal agriculture industries and the safety and security of food supplies, Main said.

The state hygienic lab referred all questions to the ISU Veterinary Lab.

Discussions about a possible collaboration between the two labs began shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a State of Emergency on March 17. A conference call between the labs occurred two days after to understand the situation at hand, and observed there was something the VDL could offer, Main said.

“Through that process it became clear that the primary constrain in their process was a process that’s called nucleic acid extraction, and that’s the process you have to do to extract the nucleic acids from samples prior to conducting the PCR assay,” Main said to the Tribune. “By the next morning we had

So as any laboratory during a global pandemic would do, they offered their assistance, and since, has helped expedite the testing process.

“Just coming together and say, I think it’s what we do and what Iowan do. It’s just very natural for us to ask if there is anything we can do to help,” Main said. “In the end what we’re trying to do is enhance the capacities and accessibility of our roles of testing.”