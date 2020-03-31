The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s May commencement exercises will shift to an online celebration due to the 2019 novel coronavirus and COVID-19 concerns.

Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the decision in a March 31 video message to the entire campus community. Along with the online celebration, the university is also allowing all May 2020 graduates the opportunity to participate in any future commencement ceremony — with special recognition.

“We’re looking forward to having you, in person, be with us in one of our upcoming ceremonies in August or December of this year, or May of next year, or a date further into the future — whatever will work for you and your families to celebrate this degree and to celebrate this moment in person in our tradition at Nebraska,” Green said. “And, we’re setting aside a special thing for you as the class of May 2020 when you come back to participate in those ceremonies. We will do that for you as a group, recognizing your accomplishments as a graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.”

On May 9 — the day commencement was scheduled — the university will celebrate graduates online via a livestream. The event will include an address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and an opportunity for graduates to share their feelings about earning a degree. All May 2020 graduates will receive a box that will include items to commemorate their achievement.

“While we’re all in this social isolation, and doing our part to fight the coronavirus, it occurred to me that this class, the class of 2020, was the class that entered as freshmen the first year I had the opportunity to serve as the chancellor of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln,” Green said. “You’re a special class; you’ll always hold a special place in the heart of this great institution and a special place for me as your chancellor.

“Work hard, do well, graduate and we will celebrate with you now and always in the future.”

Additional information about the changes to May 2020 commencement, including a list of frequently asked questions, is available on the university’s commencement webpage