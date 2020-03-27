According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the March 26 count for COVID-19 cases in the state of Nebraska is 81.

New cases were reported by the following local health departments: the Douglas County Health Department, the South Heartland District Health Department, the Two Rivers Public Health Department, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, and the Central District Health Department.

DHHS will continue daily updates to Nebraska's case via its new Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.