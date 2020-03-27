The Nebraska City Board of Health has scheduled an online meeting for 5 p.m. Monday, March 30, at the Rowe Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

Nebraska City residents can join the Board of Health meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/580692562.

The Nebraska City City Council has scheduled an online special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 30, also at the Rowe Public Safety Complex.

Nebraska City residents can join the City Council meeting online at https://zoom.us/j/645502827.

Agenda items for both meetings will include discussion and/or action on a COVID-19 status update.