Nebraska City Public Schools has extended its free Lunch/Breakfast Grab and Go program through the extended community school closing.

A new delivery schedule will go into effect starting Wednesday, April 1, and hours will be extended from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hayward Elementary, 306 S. 14th St. (meals will be handed out on the west side of the building).

Free meals will be handed out on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Students will still receive lunch/breakfast for the whole week. They will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays. On Fridays, students will receive six meals.

Here's how the delivery will look:

Grab and Go pickup on Monday will include Monday’s lunch, Tuesday’s breakfast, Tuesday’s lunch, and Wednesday’s breakfast.

On Wednesday, students will receive Wednesday’s lunch, Thursday’s breakfast, Thursday’s lunch, and Friday’s breakfast.

On Friday, students will receive Friday’s lunch, Saturday breakfast, Saturday lunch, Sunday breakfast, Sunday lunch, and Monday breakfast.