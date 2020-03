Weather permitting, Vierregger Electric will be replacing the traffic signal heads and pedestrian crossing at 11th Street and Central Avenue, on Tuesday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 1, if an additional day is needed.

The intersection will not be closed to traffic; however, there will be stop signs in all directions.

Expect to have some delays, said Nebraska City Construction/Facility Manager Marty Stovall.

Emergency vehicles will continue to utilize this route.