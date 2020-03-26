The Rural Impact Hub in Auburn will host a legislative forum for the candidates running for Legislature in Nebraska’s District 1. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be presented in a webinar format.

Attendees can register for the event at https://ruralimpacthub.com/events/.

All three District 1 legislative candidates have confirmed their attendance. They are Dennis Schaardt (Table Rock), Janet Palmtag (Nebraska City) and Senator Julie Slama (Peru). The forum is designed to give candidates an opportunity to discuss their position on issues relevant to rural Nebraskans – and, specifically, District 1 constituents.