Nebraska City Public Schools and Lourdes Central Catholic will be closed at least until May 1, according to a letter sent March 25 from Educational Services Unit 4 superintendents.

The text of the letter is as follows:

"Based on recommendations from the Southeast District Health Department and the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, public and private schools within Educational Service Unit 4 are extending their closure date through May 1, 2020, with the possibility of closing for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each school will continue to provide educational learning opportunities for their students according to their own school plan.

This decision has been made with the highest level of seriousness. We acknowledge the challenge this places on our families, and each school will be engaging their families to help address their needs. A decision of this magnitude would not be made if we didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary to help ensure the general welfare and safety of our community at large."