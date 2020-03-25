The recent COVID-19 virus has changed some plans for newly-hired Peru State competitive dance coach Noah Roddy.



Roddy, who began work as the Bobcats' first-ever dance coach on March 8, had plans to host a tryout on Saturday, April 18, on the College's campus. Due to the restrictions of a ten-person limitation for groups, Roddy has indicated he will now conduct the auditions by video.



All application materials, as well as, a video example of some of the moves Coach Roddy would like demonstrated, is available at https://bit.ly/2wjbdpP In addition, there is a document linked in the same site which notes what Coach Roddy would like to see in a video submission. Please note that if a candidate is restricted on space to film a video, they can piece together a video from past recordings of them executing the required skills in performance.



Coach Roddy noted that he will be looking at individual skills at the time and understands that not everyone will possess all of the skills. He is confident that team members will have plenty of time to build the skills and techniques throughout the fall practices and prior to the competition season.



For more information about the tryout opportunities, feel free to contact Roddy at nroddy@peru.edu or by phone at 763-442-1501. Applications will be due April 18.