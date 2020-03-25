Additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Saunders, Washington and Lancaster counties.

New cases include:

A woman in her 50s from Saunders County who is currently self-isolating. Two Washington County residents - A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s who is currently hospitalized. Both are residents of an assisted living facility in Blair. The woman is currently self-isolating. The facility is aggressively responding the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents. A man in his 50s from Lancaster County - https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/032420.htm .

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who came into close contact to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The state total as of tonight is 64. As Nebraska remains vigilant in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska, state and local health departments are testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between DHHS cases and cases reported by local public health officials, data reported by the local health department should be considered the most up to date.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.