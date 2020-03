Work continues on the 16th Street bridge project on the north end of Nebraska City.

The $114,390.50 project by ME Collins was delayed by recent rains, but it is moving forward. The project will repair cracks in the concrete deck, repair the bridge’s expansion joints, and paint the bearings and beam ends.

Funding will come from the Highway Street Allocation Funds and the federal Highway Bridge Program.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen in mid-April.