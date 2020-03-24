U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, recently spoke on the Senate floor about how the outbreak of coronavirus is hurting the agriculture economy by driving down crop and livestock prices. She has been working with her Senate colleagues on measures in the coronavirus emergency package to provide relief for agriculture producers.

Excerpts from Senator Fischer’s floor speech:

“People are in need. People are hurting. People are scared. And we are here talking which is a good thing if we come to a positive outcome. But we don't have much time.”

“We have small businesses across this country that are hurting. I’ve heard from my dentist. I’ve heard from my neighbors who are very concerned about what is going on and if they are going to be able to provide for their employees, their families, and have a business to come back to.”

“This coronavirus is adding another dimension to an already battered agriculture economy and this disease has been driving down crop and livestock prices.”

“Ag futures have been dipping since February, prices offered for ranchers’ cattle have been dropping, ethanol plants are starting to idle or close down across the country, and there’s a lot of unsold grain sitting around the countryside in on farm storage.”

“Beef sales are increasing as are boxed beef prices. Producers need to be able to share in the price gains of unexpected surge in demand.”

“This provision is needed. These dollars are the vehicle that we can use to get our producers the relief they need during these tough times. You know so many times I hear from my neighbors: you leave agriculture out all the time, you don’t think about rural America…and to have colleagues on the other side put off a vote is appalling. People are suffering. People must be helped. We need to be here to provide relief.”

