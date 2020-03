The Otoe County Board of Commissioners is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow (March 24) in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.

Agenda items include discussion of conditional use permits for the City of Omaha and for Nebraska City Utilities to apply wastewater sludge or biosolids on various farm sites in the county.

Otoe County Extension Educator Sarah Purcell is set to speak to the board on a proposal to forward 4-H assistant funds to UNL.