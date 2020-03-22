U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Finance Committee who pushed the Treasury Department to give taxpayers an automatic 90-day tax extension, issued the following statement after the IRS agreed to officially move the individual tax filing deadline to July 15 given the impact of coronavirus.
“Great news: Tax day is July 15. Moms, dads, and small businesses have enough to be worried about, but now they can brush the taxman off until July. This is exactly what I called for last week, and I’m glad that President Trump agreed and directed his team to get this done."
Sen. Sasse releases statement on postponing tax day to July 15
