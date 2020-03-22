The 1868 Farmhouse Event & Wedding Venue is set to open two miles north of Boone in September 2020. The building will be able to hold up to 350 people after renovations to the house and separate buildings.

“We realized that there really was a need in the area,” said Allyson Ladd, whose family owns the property and the venue. “We’ve got so many amazing wedding vendors in the area. You know, from floral to the bakery, we’ve got Modern Dress, lots of local photographers. It was just kind of like, there is a need for this.”

The Ladd family has lived in Boone for around 20 years, and they had always known they would renovate the property since they moved in. When Ladd’s wedding needed a venue, it was the perfect time to get started. Her wedding will be the first to be hosted at the new venue.

“I know there’s a lot of people who envision like a country wedding or just a wedding in a beautiful setting,” Ladd said. “But then there’s also a lot People that are really drawn towards the history and the vintage look and feel. So I feel like this is kind of the best of both worlds.”

Debbie Ladd had always suspected her daughter would get married at the house. After Ladd’s father passed away, she had the idea to get married where she felt closest to her father.

“Boone really is the only home I’ve ever known,” said Ladd. “And so it just made sense then to get married there. I definitely never thought we would be building a venue, but after my dad passed away, it just kind of felt like the only place I would never that would make sense to get married.”

The community has already begun reaching out to the Ladd family. Local businesses, caterers and couples have shared their support and recommendations. Kurt Phillips, executive director of the Boone Chamber of Commerce, said the farmhouse will help Boone County keep brides local as well as provide a niche venue for the community.

“ I feel very strongly about what they’re trying to do,” Phillips said. “So my role has really been in support of them at the public level when they were dealing with, you know, the requirements that it takes to get approved to have an event venue out in an area that is typically just been, you know, farm and ranch.”

The house and property have a rich history in the Boone community. Ladd received a Facebook comment from Jody King whose ancestor James H. Sturtz built the house. Since then, the house has only been in a few families’ hands before passing down to the Ladds.

“It’s just crazy to think how much times have changed, but I think the house is a reflection of how prominent of a farmer he was in Boone back in the day because it’s a pretty extravagant farmhouse for them to have built back in the 1800s,” Ladd said.

The 1868 Farmhouse will feature two suites for the bride and groom and a wrap-around porch. A separate reception building will be built on the property with parking to allow for a larger occupancy.