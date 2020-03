Students from Boone Middle School in Mr. Lehman’s and Mr. Bruck’s language arts class competed in a speech contest sponsored by Modern Woodmen. The topic this year was “What Freedom Means to Me.” Congratulations to our finalist. 4th place Ellie VanDyke, 3rd place Madilynn Piklapp, 2nd place Corbin Blair, and our winner Lillian Sloan. Contributed photo.