The Nebraska Retail Federation invites independently owned retail and restaurants to join a conference call tomorrow morning (March 20) at 9 a.m. with Gov. Pete Ricketts to discuss Small Business Administration Assistance.



This call is for retail and restaurants only who are independently owned.



Ricketts recognizes the unprecedented challenges retailers and restaurants are facing and is reaching out to owners with information on Small Business Administration assistance and other issues.

To Participate:

Dial In: 1-844-700-2013

Conference code: 9241574963