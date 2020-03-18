Morton-James Public Library will move to an alternate service model starting Wednesday, March 18, in response to COVID-19 virus threat.

Patrons will not be able to browse the shelves. Instead, patrons can call ahead, email or use the catalog to reserve items. Library staff will pull the items for patrons and have them ready for pick up from the South entrance lobby. This model is similar to operations when MJPL was offering services from American National Bank location. Programming has been cancelled. A limited number of computers will be available for short sessions in the Kimmel Gallery, in hopes of assisting students with remote learning assignments that are to be implemented by the Nebraska City Schools and Lourdes Central Catholic High School.

Follow Morton-James Public Library on FaceBook to learn about different options the Library has to offer while community is practicing social distancing. The Library offers downloadable books and audiobooks, along with streaming films. Databases for students and adults alike are available remotely and cover a wide selection of interests, from genealogy to a digital encyclopedia, historic newspapers or foreign language instructions and many more topics. All are accessible using your Morton-James Public Library card.

The catalog and database access are available online at https://mortonjames.biblionix.com/catalog/

Please call 402-873-5609 if you have book or film requests or need assistance in accessing the databases and other online features. Reach Library Staff via email for your questions or requests as well, mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com. MJPL is located at 923 1st Corso in Nebraska City.