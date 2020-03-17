Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin the week of March 30 on N-43 between Palmyra and Eagle, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The project starts at the junction of N-2/N-43 near Palmyra and runs to the junction of US-34/N-43 on the south end of Eagle, Nebraska.

Constructor’s, Inc., of Lincoln, Nebraska, has the $4,146,010 contract. Work includes widening the driving lane from 12’ to 14’ with asphaltic concrete, rumble strips, bridge repairs, new guardrail and some culvert repairs.

There will be traffic signals at the bridge site, at mile marker 26.21, beginning on March 30 and lasting until late summer 2020. Lane closures will be in place and traffic maintained with flaggers and a pilot car for the other work. The anticipated completion date is fall 2020.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to use caution while driving through construction zones.