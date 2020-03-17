Governor Pete Ricketts reminded Nebraskans yesterday (March 16) of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) limiting gatherings to ten people or less.

“I want to remind everyone that the 10-person limit is guidance from the CDC,” said Gov. Ricketts. “It is not a law enforcement action. It's going to take individual action from all of us to make this work. Please use common sense in applying it. There will be great sacrifice for all of us in this. Together, we can combat COVID-19 and keep Nebraskans healthy.”

The most recent guidance can be found by clicking here.