In light of growing concerns regarding the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk announced March 16 that the Legislature will not meet as scheduled March 17. Session will remain adjourned until reconvened by the speaker’s office.

Scheer said the decision was reached in consultation with chairperson of the Executive Board Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, the governor and public health authorities.

“We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members [of the Legislature]. The governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC,” Scheer said. “We appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

Updates will be provided on the Legislature’s website as they become available at www.NebraskaLegislature.gov.