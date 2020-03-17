Rex Pfeil, superintendent of Nebraska City Public Schools, provided the following information to the News-Press:

Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled school and activities starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. We will resume classes on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. At the 3:30pm press conference regarding the Coronavirus, Governor Ricketts and State Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt recommended schools in Nebraska close temporarily as a precautionary measure to help reduce the spread of the virus. NCPS, Lourdes Central Catholic, and NCECBVI have been actively collaborating with the Southeast District Health Department to assist in this decision.

Parent-Teacher Conferences scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and Thursday, March 19, 2020 are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Important notes:

1) All school buildings will be closed to everyone on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Central office staff and maintenance staff will report as normal. School buildings will NOT be open or accessible.

2) School buildings will open from 10:00am to 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for students and staff to gather items for the extended closure. Staff, students, and parents may enter the school building, gather personal and learning items from lockers and/or classrooms.

3) You will receive communication from your respective building principal regarding the plan for remote learning. Teachers have been planning for this, and will have materials ready. REMOTE LEARNING WILL START ON MONDAY, MARCH 23, 2020. Please contact your principal for questions.

4) Any child in the district, whose school has been closed due to COVID-19, may pick up a free meal at the West Door of Hayward Elementary beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 11:45am to 12:45pm. The meal will include a lunch for the day of pick-up, and a breakfast for the next day.

All NSAA practices are suspended until Wednesday, April 1 and all NSAA activity competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Other school activities will be cancelled. Please continue to check the Activity Calendar on our web site for updates.

In addition, all youth sports activities held at Nebraska City Public Schools facilities will be cancelled until further notice.

We will continue to provide updates and further information. Thank you for your support during this unprecedented pandemic.