Two City of Waukee buildings are closed, and many City programs are now canceled following recent COVID-19 news and social distancing requirements. Here are the updates for March 16:

Building Closures

UPDATE: Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course in Waukee is now entirely closed to the public as well.

The Waukee Public Library and the Waukee Public Works Building are now closed to the public until further notice. The Parks & Recreation Department is housed in the Public Works Building. These departments have many online options. Learn more here.

Program and Event Cancelations

Waukee Parks & Recreation, 515-978-0007

All Parks & Recreation facility rentals are canceled through April 12. All recreational programming is canceled or postponed through April 12. Look for emails related to your respective programs. The start of the Girls Softball League is postponed until April 13.All public ball fields are closed. The seasonal opening of public restrooms in parks will be delayed. Sugar Creek Municipal Golf Course - Golf Course staff will be taking additional cleaning measures and will be encouraging visitors to alternate turns entering the Clubhouse. Staff will be monitoring weather conditions as usual. Check here for updates. Trailside Dog Park - The dog park will remain open at this time, however, staff will be increasing the frequency of sanitizing gates and keypads. Cancellation of the Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 11, is still being considered.

Waukee Police Department, 515-978-7979

The WASP Senior Luncheon scheduled for March 26 in canceled. The department's public fingerprinting service has been suspended.

Waukee Public Library, 515-978-7944

All in-person events and programs are canceled until further notice.