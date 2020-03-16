Following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and our affiliate MercyOne, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics has implemented visitor restrictions. The visitor restrictions are to help ensure we do not contribute to additional risk of exposure to the virus for our colleagues, physicians, patients and the communities we serve. Additionally, all facilities have implemented screening guidelines which allow us to rapidly identify and isolate patients who may have COVID-19.

People who have symptoms of COVID-19, should call their provider before coming in to a doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency department.

Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics encourages our community members to implement the following precautions and protocols to help prevent the spread of illness, including:

Clean your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap is not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill and distance yourself with other people in the community. This is important for people who are at a higher risk of getting sick.

Stay home if you’re sick, except to seek medical care.

Cover coughs and sneezes

If you ARE sick you should be wearing a facemask when you are around other people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

What to do if you are sick:

CALL AHEAD before visiting your provider to make an appointment

If you believe you may have contracted COVID-19, please notify your health care provider at the time of your call. This will help the health care team take the next steps to keep others from being potentially exposed.

Call Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics or your family provider with any questions on symptoms, travel, or more information on how to care for a person who is sick and has traveled prior to visiting a facility.

Stay home except seek medical care as advised by your doctor and avoid public places or transportation.

Visitor Restrictions implemented:

We are not allowing any visitors at this time due to documented community spread within Dallas County. For patients under the age of 18, the primary caregivers or guardian will be allowed at this time.

“We want to assure the community Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics is closely monitoring all developments with COVID-19. We are in contact with local and state authorities including the Iowa Department of Public Health, and our colleagues are following the latest guidance from these public agencies,” stated Eric Ash, MD, Dallas County Hospital Family Medicine Medical Director. “The safety of our patients, colleagues, and providers is our highest priority.”

If there are general questions on COVID-19, Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics encourages the public to visit the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website or dial 2-1-1.