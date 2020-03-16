Area libraries are announcing closures because of COVID-19 concerns. Below is a current list of closures and changes to programming. Keep watching for more information at www.adelnews.com.

Closures:

De Soto - Updated

The De Soto Public Library will be closed March 17-March 29 out of consideration of the health of our community. If you have materials due, please hold onto them for now. All fines and due dates will be suspended, and all items will be automatically renewed.

Thank you for your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our community, staff and library patrons.

Granger - Updated

Granger Public Library Coronavirus Update

Due to coronavirus, the Granger Public Library will be closed to the public effective immediately until further notice. This week we will provide curbside service Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. You may call the library at (515) 999-2088 to request materials and our staff will bring them to your car. You may also search for available materials through our online catalog which can be found here. This service is subject to change at any time.

Minburn

Minburn Public Library will be closed until further notice. We will be available for home deliveries, please contact the library at library@minburnlibrary.com or 515-677-2712 and leave a message. I will contact you for delivery times. All of the activities are cancelled immediately. Please contact me with any questions or concerns. We appreciate your understanding during this time. Our community safety is our most important priority.

Dallas Center

The Roy R. Estle Memorial Library is closed effective 12 p.m. Monday until further notice.

Monday 12-5 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., we will offer "Curbside service." Current patrons are welcome to call the library to request materials be checked out and a member of our staff will bring them to your car upon your arrival at the library. However, the building will be closed.

Library administration will work with Dallas Center officials and the Library Board of Trustees to reassess the situation and determine when it is best to reopen. We will continue to share updates on our website, the Dallas Center city website and our Facebook page. The health and safety of our employees and the community remain our number one priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and please continue to be safe.

Adel

The Adel Public Library is closed for the week of March 15th through the 21st

Based on the latest information and updates from state and local officials about the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we have made the decision that closing our library is in the best interest of public safety at this time. All library events and programs are cancelled during this time, and the community room, conference rooms, and study rooms are also unavailable.

Library administration will work with Adel officials and the Library Board of Trustees to reassess the situation and determine when it is best to reopen.

At this time we are encouraging our patrons to use our website, adelpl.org and the tools and resources available there, including eBooks and eAudiobooks, digital learning tools, and more.

This is a changing, fluid situation, and we will continue to share the latest Adel Public Library updates on adelpl.org and Facebook page. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and please continue to be safe.

Grimes

Grimes Public Library is closed to the public until further notice.

This Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., we will offer "Take Out" service. You are welcome to come to the library parking lot to pick up holds and other items you have placed on hold. You will not be allowed to enter the building. Call 515-986-3551 to let us know you have arrived. Staff will check out the items to your account and bring them to your car for you.

Waukee

The Waukee Public Library will be closed effective immediately out of consideration of the health of our community. If you have materials due, please hold onto them for now or drop them in our book drop on the south side of the building. All fines and due dates will be suspended. There is no need to contact us to renew items, they will be automatically renewed. Please know you can access many of our resources online at www.waukeepubliclibrary.org.

Thank you for your patience as we work to ensure the safety of our community, staff, and library patrons. Please check our social media and our website for more ways to use the library online and for future messages.