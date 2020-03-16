Burlington schools are on spring break and responded to the governor’s statement on the school district’s Facebook page with the comment "more details will be shared as they become available."

Areas schools have followed the lead of Gov. Kim Reynolds to close schools after her announcement Sunday night recommending schools close for four weeks.

"Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response," Reynolds said in a statement Sunday night. "I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

The following area schools quickly announced closing after the statement and are closed beginning Monday.

• Central Lee in on Spring Break and will close beginning March 23

• Danville Schools

• Fairfield Schools

• Fort Madison Schools

• Great River Christian School

• Holy Trinity Schools

• Keokuk Schools

• Mediapolis Schools

• Mount Pleasant Schools

• New London Schools

• Van Buren Schools

• Wapello School District

• West Burlington Schools

Burlington schools are on spring break and the plan was for Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen to make a decision by Thursday if there was no statewide school closure mandate in place.

The school district posted the announcement by the governor on the Facebook page with the comment that "more details will be shared as they become available."

Last week, Burlington schools released one hour earlier than originally planned Friday so teachers would have more time to prepare to deliver remote instruction using tools such as YouTube, Google Classroom and Streamcastify, which will allow school to resume after spring break even if students will not be in their classrooms.

"We owe it to our staff to be prepared. We owe it to our children to be prepared. We owe it to the community to be prepared, which we are." Coen told The Hawk Eye on Friday.

Notre Dame Catholics Schools in Burlington also are on spring break.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered schools in his state close until March 30.

Southeastern Community College and Iowa Wesleyan University already announced the were canceling or postponing events until at least after the first week of April, as well as temporarily transitioning to online instruction when students return from spring break. Campuses for both institutions will remain open for students needing to return there.

The Iowa school closing statement comes on the heels of the Iowa Legislature’s announcement earlier Sunday to suspend its legislative session for 30 days and the announcement by the IDPH.

The IDPH learned of four additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 22 positive cases.

Two of the four new cases have no connection to international travel or exposure to a known COVID-19 case.

Two of the new cases in Iowa are connected to international travel, according to the governor's office news release. Both are residents of Allamakee County; one is a middle-age adult between 41-60 years and the other is a child younger than 19.

The third case is a middle-age Johnson County resident and the fourth individual resides in Polk County and is a middle-age adult. They are the second and third cases of "community spread" in Iowa.

Community spread occurs when individuals have been infected with the virus in an area and cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or do not know how or where they became infected.

One of today’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab, the news release said. With testing options expanding, state officials expect the number of positive cases to increase.

The Des Moines Register contributed to this story.